Financial Review: BigBear.ai (BBAI) vs. The Competition

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BigBear.ai to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40% BigBear.ai Competitors -60.93% -73.92% -9.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million -$123.55 million -0.56 BigBear.ai Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -8.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BigBear.ai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

3.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BigBear.ai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00 BigBear.ai Competitors 1780 11868 25141 562 2.62

BigBear.ai presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 917.60%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.98%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BigBear.ai rivals beat BigBear.ai on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

