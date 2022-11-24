Financial Survey: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 13.99% 6.03% 3.76% Vista Gold N/A -89.70% -80.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.83 $147.50 million $0.26 20.54 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.00

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 32.26%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 308.87%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Vista Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.