First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.48 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

