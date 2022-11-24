First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.29 and last traded at $96.63. Approximately 18,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 48,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

