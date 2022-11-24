First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.29 and last traded at $96.63. Approximately 18,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 48,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.