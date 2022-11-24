Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.23% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,276. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

