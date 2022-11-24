FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.32. 162,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 103,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQDF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,833,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,045,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,222,000 after buying an additional 431,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 113,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares in the last quarter.

