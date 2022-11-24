Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.41

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.41 and traded as low as $15.33. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 5,642 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.42 million. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

