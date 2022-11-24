Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

About Fluent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

