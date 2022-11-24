Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 81,229 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,547,146.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

Flywire Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Flywire

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,797,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.