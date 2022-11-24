Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 81,229 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,547,146.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.
- On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.
Flywire Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,797,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
