FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 579,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

