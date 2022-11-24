Fmr LLC Acquires 902,261 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.72% of PepsiCo worth $1,657,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.08. 2,511,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,579. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

