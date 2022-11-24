Fmr LLC Acquires 9,304 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,162,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.47% of Cheniere Energy worth $1,484,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,865,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.80. 1,125,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,475. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

