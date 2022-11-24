Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,683,809 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.74% of Amdocs worth $1,063,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $206,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Amdocs by 963.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 252,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,662. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

