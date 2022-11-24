Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.97% of Suncor Energy worth $1,438,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.