Fmr LLC Has $1.09 Billion Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,724,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935,073 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,086,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,710,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,100. The company has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

