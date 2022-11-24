Fmr LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,054,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322,947 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,120,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

HLT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. 1,184,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

