Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,659 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Broadcom worth $1,185,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $533.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,935. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.40 and its 200-day moving average is $508.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

