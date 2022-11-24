Fmr LLC Purchases 1,299,311 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,287,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,567,000 after buying an additional 1,096,555 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

