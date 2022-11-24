Fmr LLC Sells 951,090 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951,090 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,700,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

