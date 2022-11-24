Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.61.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

