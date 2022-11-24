Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

