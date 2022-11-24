Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.09

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and traded as high as $59.68. Formula One Group shares last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 924,637 shares changing hands.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

