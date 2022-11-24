Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,828,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

