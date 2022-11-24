Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.3 %

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

