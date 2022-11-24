Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $5.49 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

