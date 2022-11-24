Frax Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $4.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

