Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.