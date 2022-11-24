FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 924,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,918. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.