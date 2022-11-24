FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 2.5%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.06). Approximately 32,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 13,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($4.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,470.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 388.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $3.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

