FY2022 EPS Estimates for Homology Medicines, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 117,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.