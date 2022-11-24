FY2022 EPS Estimates for Homology Medicines, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Homology Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.
Homology Medicines Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 117,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.