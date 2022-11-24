FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $5,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

