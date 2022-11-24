FY2023 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Decreased by William Blair

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.0 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.32.

NYSE BURL opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

