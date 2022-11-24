G999 (G999) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,039.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000300 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

