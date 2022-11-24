G999 Price Hits $0.0018 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $7,369.11 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00060147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000285 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.