Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 105.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 628,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

