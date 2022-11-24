Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,529 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.02% of Gentex worth $67,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gentex by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after buying an additional 762,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gentex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after buying an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentex Stock Down 0.9 %

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Gentex stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

