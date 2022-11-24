Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $284,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

GPC stock opened at $183.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

