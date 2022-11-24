Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 16,399 Shares of WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 16,399 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$16,612.19 ($11,001.45).

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

WAM Strategic Value Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 2nd.

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

