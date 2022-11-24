George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Paviter Singh Binning Sells 35,482 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69.

George Weston Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:WN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$165.79. 94,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,856. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$130.81 and a 12 month high of C$168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$151.29. The company has a market cap of C$24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

George Weston Company Profile

WN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$183.83.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

