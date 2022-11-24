Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,908,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622,951 shares during the quarter. Gerdau makes up 17.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.27% of Gerdau worth $93,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 1.0% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 407,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 38,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 11,621,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,959,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

Gerdau Profile

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.