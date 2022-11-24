Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 318,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 475,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,549. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

