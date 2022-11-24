Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

