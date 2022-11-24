Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $18.78 million and $140,677.29 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,255,727 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

