Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given a $14.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) has been given a $14.50 price target by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 1,384,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

