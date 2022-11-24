Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 30,700 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Universal Health Services worth $24,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

