Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of AerCap worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 68.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AER opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

