Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $24.24 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

AMD stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

