Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 746,200 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Telefônica Brasil worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

