Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,024,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 145.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,527,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,964 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

