Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288,982 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 221.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 702.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 96,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 399.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

